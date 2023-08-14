McLeod Health to open $15.3M South Carolina ASC as 4 hospitals face legal challenges

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is starting construction this fall on a $15.3 million ASC with four operating rooms and two procedural rooms in Carolina Forest, S.C., according to an Aug. 12 report from The Post and Courier.

While the ASC received a green light from the South Carolina Department of Health, four proposed hospitals are currently being held up by state certificate-of-need laws.

Grand Strand Health, McLeod Health, Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center have all proposed a new hospital or upgrades to an existing facility in the region, but are on hold due to legal challenges.

According to the state's department of health, Horry County will need an additional 155 hospital beds by 2024 to keep pace with current growth.

South Carolina's certificate-of-need program is currently set to expire in 2027, which would free up the regulatory process for many new facilities.

In addition to the ASC, McLeod plans to add a $56 million, 48-bed hospital once regulatory challenges are mediated.