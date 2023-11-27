MedStar Medical Group to open Maryland ASC

MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, has signed a lease with St. John Properties for an additional 19,739 square feet of space in a four-story medical office building, Eye on Annapolis reported Nov. 26.

MedStar Health recently expanded specialty practices at the location in September. MedStar Medical Group will now occupy about 31,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot building.

MedStar Health will open an ASC at the site in March 2024. It will include orthopedics, gastroenterology and vascular services.