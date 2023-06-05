University Hospitals to add ASC as part of $236M expansion

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is adding an ASC at its Beachwood, Ohio, location as part of a $236 million expansion project, according to a June 2 report from cleveland.com.

The ASC is part of the second phase of expansion of the Ahuja campus, which will also include a 43-bed emergency department.

The ASC is expected to open to the public June 27, according to the report. The Beachwood campus originally opened in 2011 and cost about $300 million to build.

The hospital site, including the ASC and the emergency department, is expected to be home to more than 500 new jobs.

Construction on the ASC began in 2019 and will be completed on schedule and under budget despite COVID-19-related challenges, UH Ahuja Medical Center COO Percival Kane told cleveland.com.