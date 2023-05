Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health plans to build an ASC that would replace a standalone emergency room, the Wisconsin State Journal reported May 3.

The ASC, which will be in Sun Prairie, Wis., will focus on orthopedics and ophthalmology, the report said. SSM Health's standalone ER will close, and the Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care center in Madison will relocate.

The ASC is expected to open in 2025. SSM Health currently has two other ASCs in Madison.