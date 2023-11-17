Boca Raton Regional Hospital unveils new ASC

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital has unveiled a new medical arts pavilion featuring an ASC and state-of-the-art outpatient services, including same-day surgical care, diagnostic procedures and specialty clinics, according to a Nov. 16 report from The Boca Raton Observer.

The ASC opened on Nov. 13 and was funded, in part, by a $25 million donation from two community members.

Overall, more than $270 million was raised for the new facility, which also features a new patient and critical care tower and an upgraded neuroscience and vascular facility.