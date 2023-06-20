Greenwich Hospital, Yale Children's open pediatric ASC

Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Children's Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for their new pediatric ASC, according to a June 17 report from the Greenwich Free Press.

Pediatric surgeons from the children's hospital will treat patients at the new facility, offering gastroenterology, general surgery, otolaryngology, urology, and pediatric and adolescent gynecology.

The facility is located on the second floor of Greenwich Hospital and includes a toy closet and child-friendly waiting area.





