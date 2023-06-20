Intermountain opens 7th Utah ASC, plans 8 more

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened its seventh ASC in the state with a location in Murray, Utah.

The new ASC is on the campus of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital and will specialize in orthopedic procedures and treatment, according to a June 15 Intermountain news release. It includes eight operating rooms for performing outpatient surgeries on hips, knees and spinal areas.

Intermountain plans to open an additional eight ASCs in the area by 2024. Procedures at the new center will begin in mid-July, the release said.