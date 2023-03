Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's partnered with Moose Lake, Minn.-based Gateway Family Health Clinic to open a new surgery center.

Northern Lakes Surgery Center in Moose Lake opened March 22, according to a news release from St. Luke's.

The ASC offers surgeries and procedures across specialties including gastroenterology, orthopedics, ophthalmology and urology.

Northern Lakes Surgery Center is the only freestanding surgery center in the Moose Lake area, according to the ASC's website.