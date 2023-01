Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC Jan. 19, the News Tribune reported Jan. 20.

The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center is beneath the physicians' building at the hospital. It offers outpatient services such as podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics.

Capital Region Medical Center invested around $20 million into the ASC.