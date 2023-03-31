New York City medical center begins construction on ASC

New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center has begun construction on an ASC that will be located on the second floor of its main hospital in Queens, according to a March 30 report from the Queens Chronicle.

The facility will include four state-of-the-art operating rooms, two operating rooms and a 10-bed recovery unit. It is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

By moving procedures to an ASC setting, patients will no longer face having their surgeries moved due to emergency patient cases, according to the report.

The hospital currently serves 3,000 elective and same-day patients a year, and that number is expected to reach 5,000 with the new ASC.