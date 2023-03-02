Orthopedic ASC opens in Colorado

Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View, an independent nonprofit health system, opened an orthopedic ASC in Basalt, Colo., the Aspen Times reported March 1.

The health system held the grand opening for the Valley View Surgery Center March 1.

The surgery center offers outpatient care, for simple fractures, sports medicine and spine pain management, in addition to hand, foot and ankle surgery, and knee and hip joint replacements.

The center is also equipped with Stryker's Mako robot arm.

Valley View Surgery Center's current focus is orthopedics, but it has plans to expand into gastroenterology services this summer, according to the report.