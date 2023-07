Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is planning an expansion of its West Los Angeles Medical Center Campus that will add a new surgery center and medical office building, according to a July 26 report from Urbanize.

Kaiser has submitted an application to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning seeking approval for a new 63,000-square-foot building and a 300-car parking garage.

Kaiser expects work to begin on the three-story building in 2025 pending city approval.