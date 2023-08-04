Ridgecrest Regional Hospital to reopen shuttered California ASC

Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital completed the certification to reopen an ASC formerly owned and operated by a now-defunct private physician group, The Daily Independent reported Aug. 4.

"The transformation of this hospital building into an ASC showcases the commitment of the hospital to adapt and embrace innovative solutions that enhance accessibility, affordability and quality of care — ultimately benefit[ing] our patients and providing RRH with a more sustainable model to serve our patient population," Charles Pietrangelo, director of business development for the health system, told The Daily Independent.

The ASC will offer pain management, ophthalmology, dermatology and gastroenterology services, with plans to add urology and orthopedics in the future, according to the publication.