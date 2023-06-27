Boston hospital to convert surgery facility to ASC

Riz Hatton -  

Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its existing hospital-based surgical facility in Dedham, Mass., to an ASC.

New England Baptist Surgery Center will offer outpatient orthopedic surgical subspecialties, including total joint replacements and sports medicine, according to the June 27 news release from Constitution Surgery Alliance.

The 35,000-square-foot facility will be managed by Constitution Surgery Alliance. The ASC is expected to perform more than 5,000 surgeries in its first year.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast