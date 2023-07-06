Northside Hospital to open ASC, add more outpatient care

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expanding outpatient care in the region through the construction of several new medical office buildings and an ASC.

On June 28, Northside broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot medical office building with imaging services, primary care, cardiology, medical oncology, orthopedics and urgent care. The new facility is already 100 percent leased.

Northside is continuing work on a 15-story patient tower with imaging centers, cardiovascular care and emergency surgical units that is expected to open in 2025, according to a July 5 press release.

An ASC, urgent care, more outpatient services and physician offices will soon open in two Northside buildings under construction.