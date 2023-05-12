SoutheastHealth to build $20M Missouri ASC

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth plans to build a $20 million ASC at its new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services, according to a May 12 report from the Southeast Missourian.

The $25 million integrated health center recently opened in Cape Girardeau alongside a cancer center and a behavioral health hospital.

The ASC will be part of a $125 million multiphase growth project — the largest renovation project in the system's history.

In January, Southeast signed a letter of intent to become a member of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy health system. A final agreement should be complete in June, according to the report.