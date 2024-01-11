RN vs. NP vs. PA pay: Key comparisons to know

The national average annual salary earned by registered nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners varies by $36,260, depending on credentials, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
There are 3,072,700 actively practicing registered nurses, compared to 258,230 nurse practitioners and 140,910 physician assistants.
Here is a table providing insight on compensation differences between registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the U.S.:
|
Figure
|
Registered nurses
|
Nurse practitioners
|
Physician assistants
|
Mean annual salary
|
$89,010
|
$124,680
|
$125,270
|
Mean hourly wage
|
$42.80
|
$59.94
|
$60.23
|
Median annual salary
|
$81,220
|
$121,610
|
$126,010
|
Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners
|
$61,250
|
$87,340
|
$83,820
|
Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners
|
$129,400
|
$165,240
|
$168,120
|
Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession
|
$133,340 (California)
|
$158,130 (California)
|
$145,390 (Washington)
|
Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession
|
$64,500 (South Dakota)
|
$99,330 (Tennessee)
|
$68,270 (Arkansas)