ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

RN vs. NP vs. PA pay: Key comparisons to know

Paige Haeffele -  

The national average annual salary earned by registered nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners varies by $36,260, depending on credentials, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey

There are 3,072,700 actively practicing registered nurses, compared to 258,230 nurse practitioners and 140,910 physician assistants. 

Here is a table providing insight on compensation differences between registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the U.S.:

Figure

Registered  nurses

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Mean annual salary

$89,010

$124,680

$125,270

Mean hourly wage

$42.80

$59.94

$60.23

Median annual salary

$81,220

$121,610

$126,010

Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners 

$61,250

$87,340

$83,820

Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners

$129,400

$165,240

$168,120

Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession 

$133,340 (California)

$158,130 (California) 

$145,390 (Washington)

Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession

$64,500 (South Dakota)

$99,330 (Tennessee)

$68,270 (Arkansas)

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast