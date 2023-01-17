Nebraska children's hospital plans to open outpatient center in 2024

Claire Wallace  

Omaha-based Children's Hospital and Medical Center is set to begin construction on a 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center.

The two-story, $46 million facility is set to open in spring 2024, according to a recent news release from the hospital. Children's Hospital plans to relocate its existing ASC to the new outpatient facility. 

The outpatient center will house orthopedic and sports medicine services, rehabilitation space, cardiac and pulmonary services and eight other rotating specialties.  

