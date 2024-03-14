ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Delaware physician prison sentence dropped from 20 to 13 years 

Patsy Newitt -  

A former physician was resentenced for opioid prescription charges tied to his Milford, Del.-based pain clinic, Delaware Online reported March 13. 

In 2022, Patrick Titus, MD, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for unlawful distribution of opioids outside of the usual scope of practice. The former internal medicine physician prescribed the controlled substances in high dosages and sometimes in dangerous combinations with other controlled substances. 

He successfully appealed the sentence, arguing the prosecutor used an unfair calculation of the weight of the drugs involved to lobby for a long prison sentence, according to the report. The federal appeals court agreed that the jury had fairly convicted Dr. Titus but relied on a small sample of prescriptions.

On March 13, a judge resentenced Dr. Titus to 13 years in prison. 

