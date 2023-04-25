Wells Fargo Bank headquarters to be converted into SAC Health ASC

San Bernardino, Calif.-based SAC Health has purchased a former Wells Fargo regional headquarters for over $35 million, with plans to establish its SAC Health-Briar Campus.

Once renovated, the campus will become SAC's 12th location. The existing former bank building is a five-story, 280,000-square-foot office building with two parking structures.

Once renovations are complete, the SAC campus will hold an ASC, community resource center and provide dentistry, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and urology services, according to an April 25 press release.

Renovations on the bank are set to begin next month, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for 2025.