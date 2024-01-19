Florida physician found guilty of selling prescriptions for cash 

Weston, Fla.-based Osmin Morales, MD, was found guilty of writing prescriptions for oxycodone, morphine and alprazolam for cash, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Jan. 18.

From 2015 to 2020, Dr. Morales prescribed opioids to more than 1,000 people, largely for the maximum dose without legitimate medical purpose.

According to the report, Dr. Morales pre-wrote and signed prescriptions for his employees, who would then give the prescriptions to patients when he was not at the clinic or forge his signature.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances and six counts of unlawfully dispensing controlled substances. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 17, and he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for each charge.