Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital to build $6.5M surgery center

Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital will open the Geisinger Surgery Center-Highland Park in Mifflin County, Pa., according to a June 23 report by The Lewistown Sentinel.

The facility will offer outpatient surgery services including total joint replacements, spine, ophthalmology, urogynecology, endoscopy, general and colorectal surgeries.

There will be five pre- and post-surgery bays and will provide care to more than 2,300 patients each year.

The center is expected to open in early 2024, the report said.