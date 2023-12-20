Connecticut physician sentenced for $2.6M fraud scheme 

Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, was sentenced to 27 months of imprisonment for operating a $2.6 million healthcare fraud scheme.

Dr. Lonski and his wife Evelyn Llewellyn, PhD, ran medical practices out of their home, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the Justice Department. Dr. Lonski assumed responsibility for submitting claims for reimbursements provided by himself and his wife, both at their home office and at skilled nursing facilities.

From 2014 to 2019, Dr. Lonski billed for services he knew were not rendered, including those provided to patients who were deceased or when he was out of the county. The fraudulent claims resulted in more than $2.6 million in losses, according to the report.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Dr. Lonski pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud. He is required to report to prison on March 25, 2024.

In May 2023, Dr. Llewellyn entered an agreement to pay $658,294 to settle claims she received payment for fraudulent claims submitted by Dr. Lonski.