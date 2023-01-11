Augusta Health opens outpatient pavilion in Virginia

Claire Wallace  

Fisherville, Va.-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting on Jan. 11 for its new 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion. 

Ground was broken on the pavilion in September 2020, and it will be open for patients on Jan. 16, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Augusta. 

The surgery center will have 11 operating and procedure rooms and 24 pre- and postoperative recovery rooms. It will focus on gastroenterology, pain management, ophthalmology, orthopedics, general surgery and urology. 

The outpatient pavilion will also hold a breast center for cancer prevention and diagnosis and an imaging center operated by a freestanding radiology group. 

