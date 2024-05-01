USPI keeps getting bigger

ASC powerhouse United Surgical Partners International continues to see major growth.

During the first quarter of 2024, USPI acquired 45 new centers and added 32 service lines. The company now has 512 ASCs in its portfolio.

In 2023, the company acquired 20 ASCs and acquired controlling ownership interests in 11 previously unconsolidated surgery centers. USPI also opened nine de novo ASCs.

USPI plans to spend about $250 million on mergers and acquisitions in addition to de novo ASC investments in 2024.