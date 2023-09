Salt Lake City-based Intermountain is poised to open an orthopedic-focused ASC in Park City, Utah.

The Intermountain Park City Surgery Center is a joint venture between Intermountain and The Orthopedic Partners, a physician group with four Utah locations, according to a Sept. 25 news release from Intermountain Health.

The four-room facility is one of 15 ASCs Intermountain has opened or plans to open by 2024.