Mercy Hospital breaks ground on Colorado ASC

Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital has broken ground on an ASC and medical office building on the hospital's campus, according to an Oct. 26 report from the Durango Herald.

The Three Springs Surgery Center, which was originally announced last year, will be 13,500 square feet and feature three operating rooms and two procedure rooms. It will not be connected to a nearby 80,000-square-foot medical office building, as proposed last year.

The development is a partnership between Mercy, USPI and private physician investments, according to the report.

The ASC will offer a range of specialties, including spine care, orthopedics, pain, podiatry, gastrointestinal and urology.