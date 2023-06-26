$15.1M ASC opens in Indiana

Beacon Health System and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center opened the Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.) to offer outpatient orthopedic surgery in the Northern Indiana region.

The $15.1 million, 23,150-square-foot facility comprises four operating rooms, one procedure room and 20 recovery bays. The building has the capacity to expand to two additional operating rooms, one procedure room and 10 patient bays in the future, according to a May 25 news release from Beacon.

The center resides on 4.65 acres and aims to be the regional destination for orthopedics, spine and pain management, according to Diane Maas, chief strategy and digital growth officer at South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System. Specialists from Elkhart, Ind.-based OSMC and Beacon Bone & Joint will cover a span of orthopedic care, ranging from pain management to total joint replacement.