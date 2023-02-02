AdventHealth breaks ground on $45.7M medical office building, ASC

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has broken ground on a medical office building with an ASC on its Daytona Beach (Fla.) campus, flaglerlive.com reported Feb. 1.

The $45.7 million project is a joint venture between AdventHealth and healthcare real estate services firm Meadows & Ohly.

The 60,000-square-foot building will be three floors and have four operating rooms and two catheterization labs. It will provide cardiac, general surgery and orthopedic services.

The first floor will house AdventHealth cardiac rehabilitation clinic, imaging services, and a surgical clinic for North Florida Surgeons. The second floor will house a cardiology clinic for Cardiology Physicians Group, and the third floor will house the ASC which will be used by both groups and other physicians.

The facility is expected to open in January 2024.