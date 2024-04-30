Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg opens medical office building

A ribbon-cutting for a new medical office building on the campus of Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg (Va.) was held on April 25, according to an April 30 report from the Daily Press.

Riverside first announced plans for the new facility — which features medical offices for physical therapy, orthopedics, internal medicine, endocrinology, pulmonology, women's health and vascular general surgery — in 2022.

More than 30 medical and surgical specialists will be located in the new 67,000-square-foot facility, and offices will open in phases beginning in May, according to the report.

Seven medical practices will be moving from another Riverside medical building to the new Doctors' Hospital medical office building, with Riverside Surgical Specialists Williamsburg, Riverside Vascular Specialists Williamsburg and Riverside Partners in Williamsburg Health scheduled to open on May 6.

On May 20, Riverside Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists Williamsburg and Riverside Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists Williamsburg will open, along with a new medical practice, Riverside Internal Medicine.

Riverside Orthopedic Specialists Williamsburg will open on the first floor of the new building on June 3.