Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new orthopedic surgery center July 27.

The 18,000-square-foot ASC is jointly owned and operated by Bronson Healthcare and a group of Bronson orthopedic surgeons, according to a July 28 news release from the health system.

The surgery center is estimated to accommodate more than 5,000 orthopedic cases annually.

The ASC will be open to patients once standard inspections and regulatory approvals are complete.