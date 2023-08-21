Ascension set to open Texas surgery center

Ascension Medical Group is set to open Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center in Georgetown, Texas, on Aug. 21, according to an Aug. 18 report by NBC affiliate KXAN.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is a multispecialty health center that includes the Georgetown Surgery Center and an outpatient surgery center.

In addition to the surgery center, the facility will provide specialty care including general surgery, cardiovascular care, gastroenterology, orthopedics and spine care.

Based in St. Louis, Ascension has more than 2,600 sites of care across 19 states and more than 36,000 affiliated providers, according to its website.