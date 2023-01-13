Intermountain Healthcare breaks ground on Utah ASC

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a new ASC in Layton, Utah, on Jan. 12, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Standard-Examiner.

The new 18,000-square-foot center is located just 300 feet from Intermountain's Layton Hospital.

Construction on the four operating room ASC will conclude in January 2024. One operating room in the ASC is expected to see 1,200 patients per year, according to the report.

The health system plans to add two additional operating rooms to the ASC once the additional four are completed.