Shawn Ingles, DO, a physician at Ascension Medical Group Valley Gastroenterology in Saginaw Township, Mich., has died in a traffic accident, according to a Nov. 22 report from Michigan Live.

Dr. Ingles lost control of his vehicle due to rain and his car hydroplaned, spinning into oncoming traffic, according to the report.

He was on his way to the hospital to care for patients at the time of the accident.