46 ASCs popping up in certificate-of-need states in 2023

Here are 46 ASCs in certificate-of-need states that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on in 2023:
Alabama
- Cullman Regional Medical Center began the approval process to construct an ASC at Hartselle Health Park.
- Dothan-based Southeast Health Medical Center opened a new ASC, the Southeast Health Surgery Clinic.
- Hoover-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earned approval from the state's certificate-of-need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away.
- Healthcare Resources purchased a campus in Hoover that it plans to convert into a center anchored by an ASC.
Alaska
N/A
Connecticut
- Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for their new pediatric ASC.
- A topping-off ceremony was held for a new Enfield-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
Georgia
- Lawrenceville-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expanding outpatient care in the region through the construction of several new medical office buildings and an ASC.
- Atlanta-based Northside Hospital opened a new medical center in Snellville in partnership with the Realty Trust Group.
Hawaii
N/A
Iowa
N/A
Illinois
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include an ASC.
Kentucky
N/A
Maine
N/A
Maryland
- Arlington-based Anderson Orthopedic Clinic opened an orthopedic ASC in Oxon Hill.
- Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare opened an ASC at its National Harbor location.
- MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia-based MedStar Health, plans to open an ASC.
Massachusetts
- Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its surgical facility in Dedham to an ASC.
Mississippi
- A certificate of need has been submitted to the Mississippi State Department of Health for the establishment of a new ASC in Madison.
Nevada
- Comprehensive Surgical Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest ASC in Reno.
- Henderson-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas.
New Jersey
- Muhlenberg Ambulatory Surgery Center in Plainfield opened at the site of the former Muhlenberg Hospital.
- Summit Health opened its third ASC focused on urology in New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Surgical Excellence.
- Camden-based Cooper University Health Care unveiled its $150 million ambulatory care center located inside of a former Sears department store in Moorestown.
- Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township.
- Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC partnered to manage an ASC in Somers Point.
New York
- The University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Surgery Center in Henrietta opened.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health is moving forward on construction of an ASC inside of a former Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center.
- A medical office building with an ASC in Utica secured $25.3 million in construction financing to begin the project.
- New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center began construction on an ASC.
- Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach.
North Carolina
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC.
Rhode Island
N/A
Tennessee
- Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics announced the opening of its new 37,992-square-foot surgery center located in Chattanooga.
- Pain Consultants of East Tennessee opened a new 27,000-square-foot facility in Knoxville with a certified ASC.
- Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance.
- Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter plans to open a new, 75,000-square-foot facility at the end of the month.
- Parkridge Health System, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, and Erlanger Health, both based in Chattanooga, partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC inside a former U.S. Xpress office building.
Vermont
- The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million.
Virginia
- Fishersville-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting for its new 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion.
- Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is planning to expand its St. Francis Medical Center campus in Midlothian by adding an ASC.
Washington
- Optum Health affiliate Everett Clinic opened a 39,500-square-foot facility with 50 exam rooms and an ASC in Arlington.
- Vancouver-based PeaceHealth plans to build a new ASC in Bellingham.
- Mount Vernon-based Skagit Regional Health is planning to open a new ASC.
West Virginia
N/A
Wisconsin
- Western Wisconsin gained its first multispecialty ASC, the Valley Surgery Center, which had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 12.
- St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to build an ASC that would replace a standalone emergency room in Sun Prairie.
- Construction is set to begin on an independent, surgeon-led ASC in Jamestown.
- The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson Medical Center, which features an ASC, opened its doors to patients.
- OrthoMidwest opened a surgery center in Beloit.
- Tower Clock Eye Center, based in Green Bay, plans to open an ASC specializing in cataract, glaucoma and cornea surgeries.
- Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November 2024.