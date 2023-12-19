46 ASCs popping up in certificate-of-need states in 2023

Riz Hatton -  

Here are 46 ASCs in certificate-of-need states that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

Alabama

  • Cullman Regional Medical Center began the approval process to construct an ASC at Hartselle Health Park.
  • Dothan-based Southeast Health Medical Center opened a new ASC, the Southeast Health Surgery Clinic. 
  • Hoover-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earned approval from the state's certificate-of-need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away.
  • Healthcare Resources purchased a campus in Hoover that it plans to convert into a center anchored by an ASC.

Alaska

N/A

Connecticut

  • Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for their new pediatric ASC.
  • A topping-off ceremony was held for a new Enfield-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.

Georgia

  • Lawrenceville-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expanding outpatient care in the region through the construction of several new medical office buildings and an ASC.
  • Atlanta-based Northside Hospital opened a new medical center in Snellville in partnership with the Realty Trust Group.

Hawaii

N/A

Iowa

N/A

Illinois

  • Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include an ASC.

Kentucky

N/A

Maine

N/A

Maryland

  • Arlington-based Anderson Orthopedic Clinic opened an orthopedic ASC in Oxon Hill.
  • Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare opened an ASC at its National Harbor location.
  • MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia-based MedStar Health, plans to open an ASC.

Massachusetts

  • Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its surgical facility in Dedham to an ASC.

Mississippi

  • A certificate of need has been submitted to the Mississippi State Department of Health for the establishment of a new ASC in Madison.

Nevada

  • Comprehensive Surgical Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest ASC in Reno.
  • Henderson-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas.

New Jersey

  • Muhlenberg Ambulatory Surgery Center in Plainfield opened at the site of the former Muhlenberg Hospital.
  • Summit Health opened its third ASC focused on urology in New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Surgical Excellence. 
  • Camden-based Cooper University Health Care unveiled its $150 million ambulatory care center located inside of a former Sears department store in Moorestown. 
  • Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township. 
  • Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC partnered to manage an ASC in Somers Point.

New York

  • The University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Surgery Center in Henrietta opened.
  • New York City-based NYU Langone Health is moving forward on construction of an ASC inside of a former Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue. 
  • New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center. 
  • A medical office building with an ASC in Utica secured $25.3 million in construction financing to begin the project. 
  • New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center began construction on an ASC. 
  • Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach.

North Carolina

  • Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC. 

Rhode Island

N/A

Tennessee

  • Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics announced the opening of its new 37,992-square-foot surgery center located in Chattanooga.
  • Pain Consultants of East Tennessee opened a new 27,000-square-foot facility in Knoxville with a certified ASC. 
  • Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance.
  • Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter plans to open a new, 75,000-square-foot facility at the end of the month.
  • Parkridge Health System, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, and Erlanger Health, both based in Chattanooga, partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC inside a former U.S. Xpress office building.

Vermont

  • The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million.

Virginia

  • Fishersville-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting for its new 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion. 
  • Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is planning to expand its St. Francis Medical Center campus in Midlothian by adding an ASC.

Washington 

  • Optum Health affiliate Everett Clinic opened a 39,500-square-foot facility with 50 exam rooms and an ASC in Arlington.
  • Vancouver-based PeaceHealth plans to build a new ASC in Bellingham.
  • Mount Vernon-based Skagit Regional Health is planning to open a new ASC.

West Virginia

N/A

Wisconsin

  • Western Wisconsin gained its first multispecialty ASC, the Valley Surgery Center, which had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 12.
  • St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to build an ASC that would replace a standalone emergency room in Sun Prairie.
  • Construction is set to begin on an independent, surgeon-led ASC in Jamestown.
  • The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson Medical Center, which features an ASC, opened its doors to patients.
  • OrthoMidwest opened a surgery center in Beloit.
  • Tower Clock Eye Center, based in Green Bay, plans to open an ASC specializing in cataract, glaucoma and cornea surgeries. 
  • Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November 2024.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast