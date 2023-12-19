46 ASCs popping up in certificate-of-need states in 2023

Here are 46 ASCs in certificate-of-need states that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

Alabama

Cullman Regional Medical Center began the approval process to construct an ASC at Hartselle Health Park.

Dothan-based Southeast Health Medical Center opened a new ASC, the Southeast Health Surgery Clinic.

Hoover-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earned approval from the state's certificate-of-need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away.

Healthcare Resources purchased a campus in Hoover that it plans to convert into a center anchored by an ASC.

Alaska

N/A

Connecticut

Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for their new pediatric ASC.

A topping-off ceremony was held for a new Enfield-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.

Georgia

Lawrenceville-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett is expanding outpatient care in the region through the construction of several new medical office buildings and an ASC.

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital opened a new medical center in Snellville in partnership with the Realty Trust Group.

Hawaii

N/A

Iowa

N/A

Illinois

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include an ASC.

Kentucky

N/A

Maine

N/A

Maryland

Arlington-based Anderson Orthopedic Clinic opened an orthopedic ASC in Oxon Hill.

Gaithersburg-based Adventist HealthCare opened an ASC at its National Harbor location.

MedStar Medical Group, which is part of Columbia-based MedStar Health, plans to open an ASC.

Massachusetts

Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its surgical facility in Dedham to an ASC.

Mississippi

A certificate of need has been submitted to the Mississippi State Department of Health for the establishment of a new ASC in Madison.

Nevada

Comprehensive Surgical Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest ASC in Reno.

Henderson-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas.

New Jersey

Muhlenberg Ambulatory Surgery Center in Plainfield opened at the site of the former Muhlenberg Hospital.

Summit Health opened its third ASC focused on urology in New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Surgical Excellence.

Camden-based Cooper University Health Care unveiled its $150 million ambulatory care center located inside of a former Sears department store in Moorestown.

Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township.

Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC partnered to manage an ASC in Somers Point.

New York

The University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Surgery Center in Henrietta opened.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health is moving forward on construction of an ASC inside of a former Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center.

A medical office building with an ASC in Utica secured $25.3 million in construction financing to begin the project.

New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center began construction on an ASC.

Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach.

North Carolina

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC.

Rhode Island

N/A

Tennessee

Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics announced the opening of its new 37,992-square-foot surgery center located in Chattanooga.

Pain Consultants of East Tennessee opened a new 27,000-square-foot facility in Knoxville with a certified ASC.

Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance.

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter plans to open a new, 75,000-square-foot facility at the end of the month.

Parkridge Health System, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, and Erlanger Health, both based in Chattanooga, partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC inside a former U.S. Xpress office building.

Vermont

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million.

Virginia

Fishersville-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting for its new 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion.

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is planning to expand its St. Francis Medical Center campus in Midlothian by adding an ASC.

Washington

Optum Health affiliate Everett Clinic opened a 39,500-square-foot facility with 50 exam rooms and an ASC in Arlington.

Vancouver-based PeaceHealth plans to build a new ASC in Bellingham.

Mount Vernon-based Skagit Regional Health is planning to open a new ASC.

West Virginia

N/A

Wisconsin

Western Wisconsin gained its first multispecialty ASC, the Valley Surgery Center, which had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 12.

St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to build an ASC that would replace a standalone emergency room in Sun Prairie.

Construction is set to begin on an independent, surgeon-led ASC in Jamestown.

The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson Medical Center, which features an ASC, opened its doors to patients.

OrthoMidwest opened a surgery center in Beloit.

Tower Clock Eye Center, based in Green Bay, plans to open an ASC specializing in cataract, glaucoma and cornea surgeries.