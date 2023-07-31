OrthoMidwest opens $14M Wisconsin ASC

OrthoMidwest opened a new surgery center in Beloit, Wis., Beloit Daily News reported July 31.

OrthoMidwest Surgery Center held its grand opening ceremony July 28. It is OrthoMidwest's eighth facility.

The 26,571-square-foot ASC cost an estimated $14 million to build, according to the report. It has four operating rooms and offers spine procedures, arthroscopy, and hip and knee replacements. Each operating room has Zimmer Biomet Omni Suite technology.

OrthoMidwest expects to perform up to 25 hip and knee surgeries weekly, according to Beloit Daily News.