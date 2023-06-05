New Jersey ASC opens at former hospital

Muhlenberg Ambulatory Surgery Center in Plainfield, N.J. opened at the site of the former Muhlenberg Hospital, My Central Jersey reported June 5.

The ASC is 17,728 square feet and has four operating rooms, the report said. It will focus on pain management, orthopedics and spine surgery.

"Plainfield suffered a crushing blow when Muhlenberg closed and having a local facility that offers same-day surgeries will be extremely convenient for many residents, especially our senior citizens or those who have transportation challenges," Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said in the report.