Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center in Bellingham, Wash., closed its doors Aug. 31 as Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, the facility's landlord, opted not to renew its lease, Cascadia Daily News reported Sept. 28.

PeaceHealth plans to take over the facility and create its own ASC, while Pacific Rim plans to construct a smaller facility in Cordata, a neighborhood in Bellingham.

PeaceHealth's surgery center is expected to open in early October.