Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics announced the opening of its new 37,992-square-foot surgery center located in Chattanooga, Tenn., on June 29.

The center comprises eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 40 suites dedicated to pre- and post-operative care. It also is the only ASC in its region to offer technologies and systems that enable surgeons to perform surgeries using robotic assistance, Chattanoogan.com reported June 29.