Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earns approval for Alabama ASC

Hoover, Ala.-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center has earned approval from the state's certificate-of-need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away, according to an Oct. 20 report from the law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings posted on JDSupra.

On June 12, three area health groups — Affinity Hospital, Grandview Medical Center and Affinity Orthopaedic ASC — filed a case contesting construction of a new ASC.

On Sept. 21, the groups filed a motion to withdraw opposition, according to the report. The board approved the new ASC on Oct. 18.