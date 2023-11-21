Healthcare Resources applies for certificate of need for Alabama ASC

Healthcare Resources has purchased a 91-acre campus in Hoover, Ala., that it plans to convert into a mixed-use center anchored by an ASC and physician medical offices, according to a Nov. 20 report from the Hoover Sun.

On Nov. 20, the Hoover city council voted 5-2 to make way for the new development, which is predicted to have a $2.5 billion economic impact over the next 10 years. The council also granted $25.8 million in tax rebates for the project, along with up to $16 million in cash payments over the next 10 years to get the project started.

Healthcare Resources, in partnership with Signature Homes, plans to build up to 134,000 square feet of new commercial buildings, 375 age-restricted multi-family residential units, 120 unrestricted multifamily residential units, 102 single-family residential units, a hotel with up to 135 rooms and potentially a civic building that could include a performing arts center.

The total investment in the ASC and additional facilities is expected to be $414 million; however, the city's healthcare authority has not yet been given permission from the state health planning and development agency for the ASC.

The authority first needs to apply for a certificate of need from the state.





