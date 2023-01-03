$50M project with ASC opens in Wisconsin

The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center has opened its doors to patients, the Hudson Star-Observer reported Jan. 3.

The three-story, mutlitenant facility will house the Valley Surgery Center, the first ASC in St. Croix County. The center will be able to handle over 10,000 surgeries per year once it is fully operational.

The ASC features four operating rooms and three procedure rooms and offers gynecology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, podiatry, orthopedics, oncology, otolaryngology and general surgery.

The Hudson Medical Center will also house Hudson Physicians, a physician-owned practice, as well as Associated Eye Care, Minnesota Oncology, Twin Cities Orthopedics and Hudson Imaging.