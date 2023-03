Summit Health has opened its third ASC focused on urology in New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Surgical Excellence, according to a March 9 report from roi-nj.com.

The 10,000-square-foot ASC has three operating rooms and is co-located with Summit's urology offices in Voorhees, N.J.

The center will be led by medical director Adam Thaler, MD, along with 35 urology specialists, anesthesiologists and a nursing team.