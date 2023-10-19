Murfreesboro Medical opening ASC, relocating endoscopy services

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter plans to open a new, 75,000-square-foot facility at the end of the month, according to an Oct. 18 report from WGNS Radio.

The facility marks MMC's eighth location in the area. The office building and surgicenter will house primary care, allergy, gastroenterology, rheumatology and otolaryngology services.

MMC also plans to relocate its endoscopy services, which are currently housed at MMC's outpatient surgery center, to the new location.

In 2022, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance also opened a new facility in the same neighborhood. In March, Ascension Saint Thomas also opened the state's first neighborhood hospital in the area.