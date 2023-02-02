Trinity Health of New England tops off $40M ASC

A topping-off ceremony was held on Feb. 2 for a new Enfield, Conn.-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center, according to a Feb. 2 report from MassLive.

The $40 million dollar ASC, built in partnership between Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, Conn., Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., and Trinity Health of New England, will have four operating rooms and be located on Trinity Health's campus.

The building was funded, in part, by a $10 million donation from Helen Blake, whose late husband, S. Prestley Blake, was the founder of fast food chain Friendly's.

The new ASC is expected to open in 2024.