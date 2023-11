Compass Surgical Partners and Jersey Shore ASC have partnered to manage an outpatient surgery center in Somers Point, N.J.

Compass partnered with the ASC on Oct. 1, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the ASC management group. The 12,000-square-foot facility offers outpatient procedures in orthopedics, ophthalmology, pain management and podiatry.

The independent ASC opened in 2002 and has grown to include 17 physicians.