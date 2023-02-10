University of Vermont Medical Center submits certificate of need for $130M ASC

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million, Vermont Biz reported Feb. 10.

The ASC would be built on the hospital's Tilley Drive campus in South Burlington, Vt. It would have eight operating rooms, 12 prep rooms and 36 recovery spaces. The surgery center would also be equipped with a Mako robot for orthopedic joint procedures.

The surgery center would allow UVM Medical Center to shift surgeries from its Fanny Allen campus in Colchester, Vt., to the ASC, which would help meet the demand for surgical care in the area, according to Vermont Biz.

The hospital expects the surgery center to have the capacity to perform about 8,000 outpatient surgeries annually.