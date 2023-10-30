Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin to open ASC in 2024

Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November 2024, The Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 30.

The ASC will likely open in an existing building after renovations, the practice's leader, Jason Sansone, MD, told the publication. Since the practice opened in February, surgeons with the practice have been operating across five regional hospitals.

Dr. Sansone also told The Wisconsin State Journal that the group might open other ASCs as joint ventures with hospitals in the future. Plans for a specialty orthpedics hospital are being considered "down the road" and will depend on capacity needs, according to Dr. Sansone.