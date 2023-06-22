Western Wisconsin to gain 1st ASC

Western Wisconsin is gaining its first multispecialty ASC, the Valley Surgery Center, which had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 12, according to a June 22 report from the Star-Observer.

The ASC will be located inside of the Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center and is a partnership between Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care.

It will have four operating rooms and three procedure rooms. Hudson Physicians has been serving patients in the area for 45 years, while Associated Eye has been in the area since 1972.

One operating room in the new ASC will be dedicated to eye surgery. The ASC is also exploring partnerships with Minnesota Gastroenterology, Minnesota Oncology, Midwest Spine, Midwest ENT and other medical groups to expand services offered at the new ASC.