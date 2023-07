Tower Clock Eye Center, based in Green Bay, Wis., will open an ASC specializing in cataract, glaucoma and cornea surgeries, according to a July 28 report from the Green Bay Post Gazette.

The 7,085-square-foot facility — including two surgical sites, a procedure room, and eight pre-operation and recovery rooms — will be built alongside the center's eye clinic in Appleton, Wis.

The ASC began construction on July 26 and is expected to open in spring 2024, according to the report.